David Oyelowo Applauds Kaley Cuoco’s Performance in ‘Role Play’

In a candid conversation at the premiere of their latest action flick ‘Role Play,’ David Oyelowo, best known for his performance in ‘Selma,’ lauded his co-star Kaley Cuoco’s acting prowess. The movie, currently streaming on Prime Video, witnesses Cuoco playing a character more versed in action and ‘badassery’ than Oyelowo’s, a refreshing dynamic that he wholeheartedly praised.

Oyelowo Commends Cuoco’s Talent

The actor’s admiration for Cuoco doesn’t stop at her character portrayal in ‘Role Play.’ Oyelowo extended his appreciation to Cuoco’s previous work as well, particularly her role in ‘The Flight Attendant.’ Describing her as a ‘phenomenal star,’ he emphasized how Cuoco’s talent shone through in their recent collaboration.

Performing Their Own Stunts

Adding to the uniqueness of ‘Role Play,’ both Oyelowo and Cuoco executed their own stunts. This aspect brought a raw authenticity to the action scenes, further enhancing the overall viewing experience.

A Glimpse into Personal Lives

Beyond their professional teamwork, Oyelowo shared insights into his personal life. He revealed a ‘2-week rule’ that he and his wife abide by to ensure they never spend more than two weeks apart. This practice struck a chord with Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, who are contemplating adopting the same rule.

Oyelowo also narrated an amusing anecdote from the sets of ‘Role Play.’ Cuoco, who was pregnant during the filming, had heightened sensitivity to smells which Oyelowo had to keep under wraps to maintain the secrecy of her pregnancy.