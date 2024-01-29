David Jason Yet to Watch 'Frasier' Reboot Featuring Former Co-Star Nicholas Lyndhurst

Sir David Jason, celebrated for his role as Del Boy in the iconic British sitcom 'Only Fools and Horses,' has confessed that he has yet to view the 'Frasier' reboot showcasing his former co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst. The reboot, which premiered in October 2023 on Paramount, marks the return of Kelsey Grammer as the eponymous Frasier, with Lyndhurst added to the cast as Alan Cornwall, a university professor. Despite his absence as a viewer, Jason expressed unwavering faith in Lyndhurst's performance.

A New Role for Nicholas Lyndhurst

Lyndhurst, acclaimed for his portrayal of Rodney in 'Only Fools and Horses,' has made his mark on the 'Frasier' reboot in the United States, earning high praise from co-star Kelsey Grammer as the finest actor he has ever collaborated with. The reboot has brought Lyndhurst newfound recognition, and whispers of a second season are already circulating. This professional resurgence arrives in the wake of personal tragedy for Lyndhurst, who endured the loss of his 19-year-old son in 2020.

Reimagining 'Frasier'

The 'Frasier' reboot brings fresh dynamics to the familiar narrative, placing Frasier at Harvard University in a teaching role. Here, he attempts to build a stronger relationship with his son Freddy, with the support and occasional hindrance of his friend Alan, played by Lyndhurst. This updated narrative has struck a chord with audiences, promising a successful future for the reboot.

Reflections on Fame and Legacy

In addition to his comments on the 'Frasier' reboot, Jason reflected on his enduring role in 'Only Fools and Horses' and his standing as a cherished figure in the national consciousness. The actor's humility and gratitude for his career and fan base have further cemented his status as a beloved icon in British television history.