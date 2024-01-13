en English
Arts & Entertainment

David Jason and Jay Blades Collaborate for a New Teatime Show

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
David Jason and Jay Blades Collaborate for a New Teatime Show

British television personalities, David Jason and Jay Blades have been featured in the Telegraph magazine following their visit to the Lassco salvage yard, a hub of high-priced treasures. Jason, celebrated for his extensive career in the comedy sector and Blades, the familiar face of ‘The Repair Shop,’ a popular TV show, are hinted to be the new duo for teatime television.

David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed

The much-anticipated collaboration is a new BBC Two teatime series titled ‘David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed‘. The show encapsulates their journey around the country’s air shows, steam rallies, craft fairs, and vintage festivals, interacting with the public who show off their skills at making or restoring, and offering expert advice. This unanticipated pairing came to light when Jason recorded a goodwill message for Blades during the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Unlikely Duo with Striking Chemistry

The duo shares an undeniable chemistry, often seen teasing each other and displaying a notable lack of formality in their encounters. Both originating from humble backgrounds, they resonate over their shared working class roots and an avid love for craftsmanship. The show involves extensive traveling and long days, with Blades steering the wheel and Jason with a map, sustained by a diet of bacon butties.

Shared Passion for Crafting

Both personalities grew up making things out of necessity. Blades’ crafting journey began due to poverty, whereas Jason’s interest in making things sparked when he left school at 15 and started work as an electrician’s apprentice. Their shared passion for building and creating things adds a unique dimension to their on-screen chemistry and the show.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

