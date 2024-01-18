David Henrie Returns: 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Reboot, Selena Gomez Cameo

The magic is back! The iconic TV series 'Wizards of Waverly Place' is set to return with a reboot that sees David Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo. The new cast includes Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos, promising a fresh take on the familiar world of wizards. The plot thickens with a mysterious incident at WizTech, pushing the retired wizard Justin Russo out of his comfort zone and back into the magical realm.

David Henrie Returns to Waverly Place

David Henrie, beloved by fans for his portrayal of Justin Russo in the original series, is set to return as a series regular in the reboot. His character, now leading a normal life with his family, is drawn back into the world of magic following an unforeseen incident at WizTech, the wizarding school he once attended. The reboot will explore Justin's struggles to balance his past and present, as he grapples with the implications of his magical heritage.

A Fresh Cast, A Nostalgic Cameo

The new cast, featuring Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos, will bring a fresh dynamic to the show. Adding a dash of nostalgia, Selena Gomez, who catapulted to fame through the original series, will make a special guest appearance in the pilot episode. Gomez's cameo is eagerly anticipated by fans who remember her fondly as Alex Russo, Justin's rebellious sister.

Selena Gomez: A Year of Headlines

