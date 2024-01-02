en English
Arts & Entertainment

David Harbour and Mireille Enos: A Stage Triumph in ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
David Harbour and Mireille Enos: A Stage Triumph in ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

Broadway is buzzing with the exceptional performances of David Harbour and Mireille Enos in the riveting drama, ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’. Sharing the stage with seasoned actors Kathleen Turner and Bill Irwin, they have managed to steal the spotlight, earning acclaim for their compelling portrayals of Nick and Honey.

Reconnecting on the Revered Stage

Harbour and Enos are no strangers on stage. They had previously worked together in the 2001 Broadway production of Tom Stoppard’s ‘The Invention of Love’. Their camaraderie and understanding of each other’s craft have added depth to their current roles, leading to a captivating stage presence that leaves audiences enthralled.

Challenges and Triumphs

In a recent interview, the duo discussed the trials and tribulations of their roles. Dealing with cuts to the text for momentum and adjusting to the contrasting audience reactions between their Boston run and New York performances have been part of their journey. But the challenges have not dampened their spirits; instead, they have added to the richness and authenticity of their on-stage personas.

Reflecting on Past Experiences

Enos and Harbour also reflected on their past roles, with Enos reminiscing about her stint in the ill-fated production of ‘The Miracle Worker’ and Harbour recalling his debut in ‘The Invention of Love’. These past experiences have shaped their approach to their current roles, allowing them to bring a unique touch to their characters.

Despite the Longacre Theatre’s reputation for fewer hits, the production of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ is thriving. The play’s humor and intense moments are drawing in excited audiences, proving that the magic of theatre is alive and well, even in the most challenging of times.

Arts & Entertainment Interviews United States
