Arts & Entertainment

David Ellefson Reflects on Scandal, Potential Megadeth Reunion, and New Ventures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
David Ellefson Reflects on Scandal, Potential Megadeth Reunion, and New Ventures

David Ellefson, the erstwhile bassist of the illustrious thrash metal band Megadeth, has candidly shared his thoughts on the sex scandal that catalyzed his exit from the band in 2021. In an intimate conversation with Metal Hammer, Ellefson took a philosophical stance on the incident, recognizing the emotional turmoil it inflicted on him and his family.

Ellefson’s Reflections

Ellefson, unflinchingly, addressed the repercussions of the scandal, expressing a newfound sense of freedom stemming from having no more secrets to guard. He emphasized his intent to keep familial affairs confidential, as a sign of respect for his kin. The scandal served as a stern reminder of the importance of privacy, particularly in situations involving family members.

Potential Reunion with Megadeth

Despite the controversy, there was a glimmer of hope for Ellefson’s potential return to Megadeth. This notion was purportedly suggested by a representative from the band’s management during a call involving the band’s frontman, Dave Mustaine, his manager, and legal counsel. However, Mustaine opted to shut the proverbial door on Ellefson’s return.

Life after Megadeth

Ellefson’s departure from Megadeth did not signify the end of his musical journey. He has since embarked on new ventures, joining the ranks of the hard rock supergroup The Lucid and the death metal collective Dieth. Ellefson was attracted to Dieth’s unique and eerie sound, presenting a stark departure from his previous work with Megadeth.

For more in-depth revelations from Ellefson’s interview, enthusiasts can look forward to the upcoming issue of Metal Hammer, slated to hit the stands on January 4.

Arts & Entertainment Interviews Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

