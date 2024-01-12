David Draiman Praises Ann Wilson; Teases Live Performance on Upcoming Disturbed Tour

Renowned frontman, David Draiman, of the hard rock band Disturbed, recently shared his regard for Ann Wilson, bestowing upon her the title of ‘the greatest female rock voice of all time’. The musicians collaborated on the track ‘Don’t Tell Me’ from Disturbed’s late 2022 album, a project that has since won the hearts of rock fans around the globe.

A Musical Meeting of Minds

The mutual respect and admiration between Draiman and Wilson were palpable during their collaboration. Draiman didn’t shy away from expressing his gratitude to Wilson for her participation in the project. Wilson, on the other hand, reciprocated the sentiment, stating she felt honored to work with Disturbed, a band she was particularly fond of after their rendition of ‘The Sound of Silence’ by Simon & Garfunkel.

For Wilson, the opportunity to sing a duet with Draiman was something she enthusiastically embraced, particularly given the emotional significance of the song for him. The resulting music video exceeded their expectations, providing a visually stunning accompaniment to the emotionally charged song.

Possibility of a Live Performance

In the spirit of their successful collaboration, Wilson hinted at the possibility of performing ‘Don’t Tell Me’ live with Disturbed. While nothing is set in stone, the prospect of seeing these two rock powerhouses perform together on stage is an exciting one for fans.

Disturbed’s 2024 US Tour

Meanwhile, Disturbed is gearing up for their 2024 US tour, which kicks off on January 19th in Peoria, Illinois, and concludes on March 3rd in Las Vegas. The tour features support from the bands Falling in Reverse and Plush. Whether Wilson will join them on stage for a live performance of ‘Don’t Tell Me’ remains a tantalizing possibility.