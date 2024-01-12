en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

David Draiman Praises Ann Wilson; Teases Live Performance on Upcoming Disturbed Tour

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
David Draiman Praises Ann Wilson; Teases Live Performance on Upcoming Disturbed Tour

Renowned frontman, David Draiman, of the hard rock band Disturbed, recently shared his regard for Ann Wilson, bestowing upon her the title of ‘the greatest female rock voice of all time’. The musicians collaborated on the track ‘Don’t Tell Me’ from Disturbed’s late 2022 album, a project that has since won the hearts of rock fans around the globe.

A Musical Meeting of Minds

The mutual respect and admiration between Draiman and Wilson were palpable during their collaboration. Draiman didn’t shy away from expressing his gratitude to Wilson for her participation in the project. Wilson, on the other hand, reciprocated the sentiment, stating she felt honored to work with Disturbed, a band she was particularly fond of after their rendition of ‘The Sound of Silence’ by Simon & Garfunkel.

For Wilson, the opportunity to sing a duet with Draiman was something she enthusiastically embraced, particularly given the emotional significance of the song for him. The resulting music video exceeded their expectations, providing a visually stunning accompaniment to the emotionally charged song.

Possibility of a Live Performance

In the spirit of their successful collaboration, Wilson hinted at the possibility of performing ‘Don’t Tell Me’ live with Disturbed. While nothing is set in stone, the prospect of seeing these two rock powerhouses perform together on stage is an exciting one for fans.

Disturbed’s 2024 US Tour

Meanwhile, Disturbed is gearing up for their 2024 US tour, which kicks off on January 19th in Peoria, Illinois, and concludes on March 3rd in Las Vegas. The tour features support from the bands Falling in Reverse and Plush. Whether Wilson will join them on stage for a live performance of ‘Don’t Tell Me’ remains a tantalizing possibility.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Sauron: Diverging Portrayals in Tolkien's Works and Film Adaptations
The dark lord Sauron, an iconic character in J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ saga, presents a captivating case of diverging representations across literature and film. The character’s portrayal in the book series significantly contrasts with his depiction in the film adaptations, stirring intriguing debates among fans. Sauron’s Multi-Faceted Persona in Tolkien’s Works In
Sauron: Diverging Portrayals in Tolkien's Works and Film Adaptations
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
12 mins ago
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 25 Years of Friendship with Christopher Meloni: A Bond Beyond 'Law & Order: SVU'
12 mins ago
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 25 Years of Friendship with Christopher Meloni: A Bond Beyond 'Law & Order: SVU'
One Piece's Eiichiro Oda Honors Detective Conan's 30th Anniversary with Special Artwork
3 mins ago
One Piece's Eiichiro Oda Honors Detective Conan's 30th Anniversary with Special Artwork
West Virginia Governor Unveils 2025 Budget Proposal: Reactions and Coverage
6 mins ago
West Virginia Governor Unveils 2025 Budget Proposal: Reactions and Coverage
Breaking Glass Pictures Unveils 'Alice and the Vampire Queen' Trailer
6 mins ago
Breaking Glass Pictures Unveils 'Alice and the Vampire Queen' Trailer
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
22 seconds
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
42 seconds
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
53 seconds
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
NFL Playoffs: The Race for Super Bowl 58 Begins - A Look at Wild Card Betting Odds
2 mins
NFL Playoffs: The Race for Super Bowl 58 Begins - A Look at Wild Card Betting Odds
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
2 mins
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
2 mins
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
Dream11's User Base Soars to 210 Million Amidst Changes in Gaming Industry
4 mins
Dream11's User Base Soars to 210 Million Amidst Changes in Gaming Industry
Joe Ghartey Advocates for Legal Reforms in Ghana's Electoral Process
4 mins
Joe Ghartey Advocates for Legal Reforms in Ghana's Electoral Process
Potential Federal Shutdown Threatens 2023 Tax Filing Season, IRS Commissioner Warns
5 mins
Potential Federal Shutdown Threatens 2023 Tax Filing Season, IRS Commissioner Warns
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
6 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
6 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app