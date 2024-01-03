David Beckham Teases Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claim During New Year

As 2024 dawned, David Beckham, the famed footballer, and his fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham, savored an intimate New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz, a luxury restaurant in London. Their celebration, however, was not without a dash of playful banter, rooted in a recent Netflix documentary that had shed light on Victoria’s childhood claims.

Humorous Hint at ‘Working-Class’ Upbringing

In a New Year’s post on Instagram, David humorously referenced Victoria’s assertion of a ‘working-class’ upbringing. The post showcased Victoria’s handbag occupying its own chair at The Ritz, a subtle jibe that did not escape the notice of their fans. The playful dig was a continuation of a moment from their Netflix special ‘Beckham’ where David questioned Victoria’s ‘working class’ claims. The humor was well-received by fans who lauded David’s sense of humor and playfully commented on the luxurious treatment of Victoria’s handbag.

Unraveling Victoria’s Past

In the documentary, Victoria claimed she grew up working class. However, David’s persistent questioning led to an amusing revelation. Victoria, under her husband’s light-hearted interrogation, admitted that her father used to drive her to school in a Rolls-Royce, a detail seemingly at odds with her ‘working class’ narrative. This exchange added a fun element to the documentary and sparked conversations among their fans.

Creating Memories

Despite the playful ribbing, the couple’s New Year’s Eve was a time for family and togetherness. They were joined by Victoria’s parents and their youngest children for the celebration. The family indulged in a sumptuous feast of Beef Wellington and several glasses of wine, making it a memorable start to the year. Victoria also shared photos from the event, highlighting that ‘family time really is everything’.

David and Victoria Beckham, with their playful banter and family-oriented celebrations, welcomed 2024 with humor and warmth. Their New Year’s post, a blend of humor and family, was a hit among fans, adding a light-hearted start to the year.