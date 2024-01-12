en English
Arts & Entertainment

David Archuleta Signs Memoir Deal: A Journey of Fame, Faith, and Self-Discovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
David Archuleta Signs Memoir Deal: A Journey of Fame, Faith, and Self-Discovery

David Archuleta, the pop singer-songwriter known for his American Idol Season 7 fame, has inked a book deal with Day Street Books, a division of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins Publishers. The memoir, currently untitled, promises to explore diverse aspects of Archuleta’s life, from his upbringing in a devout Mormon household to his meteoric rise to fame.

Stepping into the Spotlight

Best known for his hit single ‘Crush’, Archuleta’s sudden thrust into the limelight following his American Idol stint led to a successful music career. With five studio albums gracing the Billboard 200 charts and an eighth one, ‘Therapy Sessions’, offering an insight into his personal struggles, Archuleta’s music has resonated with a wide audience. More recently, he showcased his talent on The Masked Singer, finishing as a runner-up.

Navigating Faith & Identity

One of the pivotal points in Archuleta’s life was his decision to take a hiatus from music to serve a mission trip in Chile, a reflection of his deep Mormon faith. However, a more significant journey was his coming out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community in 2021, a decision that drew substantial media attention. His memoir aims to highlight the struggles faced by LGBTQ+ individuals within religious communities and the intricate dynamics of family and faith.

Beyond Music: Advocacy & Storytelling

Beyond his musical endeavors, Archuleta has been an active advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Recognized as one of Out Magazine’s 2023 Out 100 Storytellers, he has performed at various LGBTQ charity music events. His memoir is set to be another platform for his advocacy, shedding light on his personal journey and promoting self-love, acceptance, and understanding.

As Archuleta steps into this new chapter, signing with Mainstay Entertainment and The Chicane Group for representation, he continues to work on new music projects slated for 2024. With a significant social media following and a robust discography, Archuleta is poised to scale even greater heights in his career and personal life.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

