en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed: A Wholesome Addiction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed: A Wholesome Addiction

British television is about to be redefined with the introduction of a brand-new teatime series titled David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed. The dynamic duo at the helm of this series are none other than the comedy legend Sir David Jason and Jay Blades of ‘The Repair Shop’ fame. The show promises to be a wholesome addiction, blending humor and craftsmanship in a unique way that showcases the personalities of both presenters.

Two Working Class Geezers Take the Wheel

The pairing of these two television personalities was an unlikely yet exciting development. It all started when Jason recorded a good luck message for Blades, sparking a friendship that now culminates in an eagerly anticipated television series. Jason and Blades share a working class background and a passion for making things, traits that have shaped their dynamic and promise to captivate viewers. Blades even mentioned that his upbringing, which was marked by poverty, instilled in him a knack for creating items out of necessity.

A Travelling Toolshed Show with a Twist

‘David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed’ will feature the duo on a journey across the country, visiting air shows, steam rallies, craft fairs, and vintage festivals. At each stop, they will meet with members of the public, showcasing their skills in making or restoring items and getting advice from experts. The show offers a unique format, described as a ‘travelling toolshed show’, where the presenters take their skills on the road, visiting various locations and interacting with an array of personalities.

Humor and Craftsmanship: A Wholesome Addiction

What makes this show an anticipated ‘wholesome addiction’ is the chemistry between Jason and Blades. Their bantering relationship, coupled with their shared interest in craftsmanship, promises to bring a new level of entertainment to teatime television. The show’s concept and the dynamic between Blades and Jason are expected to be a hit with viewers, offering a refreshing change of pace from the typical television fare.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
The Journey of Blessing Voltage: Pushing Boundaries in Entertainment
Agbo Blessing, better known as Blessing Voltage, is a female skit maker and prankster who has amassed over 381,000 followers on TikTok. For the past eight years, Blessing has been active in the entertainment industry, beginning her journey in Nollywood and traveling across various cities for auditions. A Tough Road to Stardom In the pursuit
The Journey of Blessing Voltage: Pushing Boundaries in Entertainment
Farewell Vitalii Bilonozhko: A Tribute to a Cultural Icon in Kyiv
17 mins ago
Farewell Vitalii Bilonozhko: A Tribute to a Cultural Icon in Kyiv
Celebrating the Birthdays of Entertainment Industry Icons
17 mins ago
Celebrating the Birthdays of Entertainment Industry Icons
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' Honors Raveena Tandon; Praises Anjali Anand's Performance
15 mins ago
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' Honors Raveena Tandon; Praises Anjali Anand's Performance
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
16 mins ago
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
17 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
Latest Headlines
World News
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
24 seconds
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
1 min
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
2 mins
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
3 mins
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
4 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
5 mins
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
6 mins
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
6 mins
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
6 mins
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app