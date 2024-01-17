Davenport's Junior Theatre Faces Uncertainty Amid Plans for Affordable Housing

In a move that has unsettled the Davenport Junior Theatre's advocates, plans are on the table to transform parts of the Annie Wittenmyer complex into affordable housing. The complex, a home to the Junior Theatre since 1976, might witness a significant change in its current use, with 20 out of its 27 buildings proposed to be converted into 99 units of workforce and senior housing. Developer Chris Ales, renowned for his work on historic preservation, is the man behind this proposition.

Impact on Junior Theatre

Although the theater utilized by Junior Theatre is not on the chopping block in this housing conversion, several cottages crucial to its operation are. These cottages serve as the administrative hub and storage for costumes, props, and set pieces. The city is considering giving Ales conditional control over the site for a year to secure necessary financing, a move that will be open for public scrutiny at a scheduled hearing.

City Council's Approach

Bruce Berger, the city's community and economic development director, suggested that the city might lease back the theater and three cottages post the transfer to the developer, expected to take place in mid-2025. However, this lease would only be valid for six months, as Ales plans to convert all cottages into housing eventually.

Concerns for Junior Theatre's Survival

Joseph Thomas, a former Junior Theatre student, voiced his concerns about the organization's future without the cottages, citing their 'symbiotic relationship' with the theater. The program's significant role in developing children's public speaking skills and providing affordable arts programming was also emphasized, raising questions about the potential impact of the proposed changes on the community. The decision lies with the city council, which will cast their votes on the property conveyance on January 24.