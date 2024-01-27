Dave Matthews Band Set to Rock Summer 2024 with Nationwide Tour

Rocking the music scene since the early '90s, the Dave Matthews Band is all set to stir the summer of 2024 with another exhilarating tour. Commencing on May 22 in Tampa, Florida, the tour will conclude on September 1, in George, Washington. The band's journey will take them through several locations, with a special focus on New Jersey, where they will be performing thrice.

Tryst with New Jersey

The tour's New Jersey segment is particularly notable, featuring one show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on July 10 and a two-day performance at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on July 19-20. The band's popularity in New Jersey is well-known, and these three shows offer fans multiple opportunities to catch them live.

A Global Tour

This summer tour follows the band's spring tour, which saw them performing across 14 countries in Europe and the U.K. The band's global appeal is evident, and this tour is a continuation of their commitment to reach out to fans around the world.

Ticket Details

Tickets for the much-anticipated tour will be available for purchase starting from February 16 at 10 a.m. Fans can secure their tickets via Ticketmaster, the trusted platform for event ticket sales. As expected, tickets are likely to sell out quickly, so fans are advised to act promptly.

More at PNC Bank Arts Center

Beyond Dave Matthews Band, the PNC Bank Arts Center will also host a variety of other artists and tours in the upcoming months, making it a must-visit venue for music lovers. Stay tuned for more details on the line-up.