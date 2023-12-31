en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Dave Chappelle’s Show Ends Abruptly Following Fan’s Phone Use

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:15 am EST
Dave Chappelle’s Show Ends Abruptly Following Fan’s Phone Use

Comedian Dave Chappelle, renowned for his candid humor and provocative commentary, abruptly ended his performance at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, after spotting a fan using a cell phone during the show. The incident, which left the audience in sudden silence, occurred on the second night of Chappelle’s five-night engagement at the 7,000-seat venue.

Chappelle’s No-Device Policy

Chappelle, known for his strict no-device policy during performances, had requested the venue to require audience members to secure their electronic devices in Yondr neoprene pouches. This measure was taken to prevent unauthorized filming or recording, ensuring the integrity and sanctity of the live performance. DJ Trauma, who introduced Chappelle, had previously issued a stern warning that phone use was strictly prohibited, and any violation would result in ejection from the venue.

(Read Also: New Year’s Eve: Entertainment Galore from Screen to Local Celebrations)

The Incident That Sparked the Walk-off

Despite these stringent precautions, a fan’s audacious use of a cell phone during the performance led to a sudden halt in the show. The visibly disappointed Chappelle scolded the audience for the disruptive behavior, and in a dramatic turn of events, exited the stage, leaving the crowd in stunned silence. The offending fan’s identity remains unknown.

(Read Also: Stagnation in the Sneaker Market: A Call for Innovation)

Audience Reactions and Past Incidents

While Chappelle himself has refrained from publicly commenting on the incident, audience reactions on social media platforms were predominantly filled with frustration and disappointment towards the disruptive fan. This incident adds to a growing list of disturbances at Chappelle’s shows. Notably, in May 2022, Chappelle was attacked on stage in Los Angeles by an unhinged fan carrying a replica handgun with a retractable knife. Furthermore, the comedian has also faced walkouts in previous performances, such as during his show at TD Garden in Boston, where he weathered criticism for his candid comments on Israel’s actions against Palestinians. As fans eagerly await the remaining shows, they hope for an uninterrupted performance, free from drama and disturbances.

Read More

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Alan Wake II' Reigns Supreme: Press Start's Top Ten Video Games of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Tamil Nadu Government to Translate Dalit Literature Into English: A Step Towards Global Recognition

By BNN Correspondents

Rebekah Vardy Dropped from Celebrity Big Brother Line-up Following Leak

By BNN Correspondents

Leeds 2023 Year of Culture: A Beacon of Cultural Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Luke Hamnett: From Lockdown Comic Relief to TikTok Sensation ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 17 mins
Luke Hamnett: From Lockdown Comic Relief to TikTok Sensation ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Musée d’Orsay Marks 150 Years of Impressionism with Groundbreaking Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Musée d'Orsay Marks 150 Years of Impressionism with Groundbreaking Exhibition
Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham: Redefining Nollywood’s Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham: Redefining Nollywood's Landscape
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Singathon: A Musical Marathon Stirring Elation

By Ebenezer Mensah

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Singathon: A Musical Marathon Stirring Elation
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark United Cup Tennis Tournament
30 seconds
Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark United Cup Tennis Tournament
Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Regulatory Changes
1 min
Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Regulatory Changes
Nine PLA Generals Dismissed from China's National Legislature: A Shift in Military Leadership?
2 mins
Nine PLA Generals Dismissed from China's National Legislature: A Shift in Military Leadership?
Brisbane Bullets Triumph Over Phoenix in Controversial NBL Match
4 mins
Brisbane Bullets Triumph Over Phoenix in Controversial NBL Match
NBL's Gary Browne Dodges Suspension Despite Second Striking Charge This Season
6 mins
NBL's Gary Browne Dodges Suspension Despite Second Striking Charge This Season
Zambia's Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge's Suspension
6 mins
Zambia's Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge's Suspension
Successful Repair of Rare Tracheoesophageal Fistula in Newborn: A Triumph of Teamwork
7 mins
Successful Repair of Rare Tracheoesophageal Fistula in Newborn: A Triumph of Teamwork
U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes
8 mins
U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes
Imboela's Warning: Another UPND Term Could 'Kneecap' Zambia
9 mins
Imboela's Warning: Another UPND Term Could 'Kneecap' Zambia
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
10 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app