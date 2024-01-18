Daughters of Canton Delta: Honoring the Legacy of 'Self-Combed Women' in Hong Kong

The University of Chicago's Hong Kong campus has unveiled a remarkable exhibition titled 'Daughters of Canton Delta'. It pays tribute to the 'zishunu', or 'self-combed women', from China's Guangdong province. These women, in a break from tradition, chose financial independence and community respect over conventional marriage and domestic roles.

A Glimpse into the Lives of the Zishunu

By the 1930s, many of these zishunu had migrated to bustling cities like Hong Kong and Singapore. They often found employment as domestic helpers or factory workers, carving out a niche for themselves in these urban landscapes. The exhibition, curated by Amanda Sun of the Arts For Good Foundation, showcases the works of Hong Kong artist Kurt Tong. Tong's photography narrates the life of a zishunu named Mak, who served as a caregiver for his family for nearly four decades.

Mak: A Symbol of Strength and Resilience

Mak's journey from Guangdong to Hong Kong, her resilience in the face of adversity, and her dedication to her caregiving role left an indelible impact on Tong's family and her community back home. Her story, like that of many other zishunu, is a testament to the strength and determination of these women.

Unveiling the Zishunu Diaspora

The exhibition also features a photo-based research project by artist Chen Jialu. Jialu's work documents the lives of zishunu in Southeast Asia, shedding light on how they formed supportive communities. It's a statement of their resilience, their tenacity, and their capacity to create alternate family structures amidst challenging circumstances.

The 'Daughters of Canton Delta' exhibition aims to raise awareness about these women, whose roles bear particular relevance to Hong Kong, a city heavily reliant on foreign domestic helpers. The exhibition also reflects on the broader theme of non-maternal women who have served as caregivers, challenging traditional notions of marriage and womanhood.