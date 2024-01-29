Dateline NBC: From Television to Top True-Crime Podcast

For nearly 32 years, Dateline NBC has captured the attention of millions across the globe. In a recent development, it has breathed new life into its brand by entering the booming market of podcasting, rapidly becoming a dominant player in the true-crime genre. Veteran newsman Keith Morrison's narration of the Pamela Hupp saga marked the show's foray into the podcasting world. Despite the story's previous coverage on Dateline's television broadcasts, the podcast version gained an overwhelming response, with the program recording over 1.3 billion downloads since 2019.
Revitalizing a Classic Brand
Dateline's success in the podcasting arena has not only revitalized the classic brand but also earned it a top spot among other popular podcasts. It was recognized as the number one true-crime podcast in 2023, a testament to its growing influence and reach. This new and invigorated Dateline has not limited itself to traditional podcasting methods. It has ventured into producing narrative series, presenting unedited audio casts of TV episodes, and hosting behind-the-scenes discussions, offering a diverse range of content for its audience.
Dateline Originals: A New Streaming Hub
Embracing the podcasting medium's versatility, Dateline has established Dateline Originals, a dedicated platform for streaming narrative series. The creation of this hub exemplifies how well the brand's strategy has resonated with audiences and the significant traction it has gained in the digital sphere.
Exploring Human Nature
The darker aspects of human behavior, often the crux of true-crime stories, have been a focal point for Dateline. Its enduring appeal is largely attributed to this focus on human stories, providing a unique perspective on true crime. The show's pivot to true crime in the late 1990s, marked by the coverage of high-profile cases like the O.J. Simpson murder trial and the JonBenet Ramsey case, was a strategic decision that capitalized on the public's growing interest. Key figures in Dateline's history, Liz Cole and David Corvo, emphasize the importance of storytelling that is not just factual but also touches the heart. They stress the understanding of the human elements that lead up to crimes, a formula that has proven successful for the show and its podcasting ventures.