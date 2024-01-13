Darkest Hour Set to Release 10th Album ‘Perpetual | Terminal’: A Testament to Survival and Rebirth

Renowned metal band Darkest Hour is set to mark their near three-decade-long musical journey with the release of their tenth album, ‘Perpetual | Terminal’, on February 23. The album is a testament to the band’s relentless pursuit of musical innovation, blending death metal, thrash, hardcore punk, and melody. The album’s independent funding, facilitated by the band’s faithful fans on Patreon, further highlights Darkest Hour’s deep-rooted connection with their audience.

Darkest Hour: A Melodic Journey Through Time

With five Top 3 debuts on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart, Darkest Hour’s enduring influence is a testament to their ability to evolve and grow, while remaining true to their signature sound. Despite the band members being in their mid-40s, they continue to share their passion for music, consistently delivering chart-topping successes and maintaining a dedicated global fan base.

‘Perpetual | Terminal’: A Tribute to Survival and Rebirth

The new album, produced by Taylor Larson, who previously collaborated with Darkest Hour on their 2014 self-titled album, explores themes of survival, rebirth, and the fleeting nature of life’s defining moments. ‘Perpetual | Terminal’ resonates with an exploration of the duality of existence, reflecting the struggle and triumph inherent in the human experience.

‘Societal Bile’: A Song of Hope

As a prelude to the album, the band released a music video for their song ‘Societal Bile’, directed in collaboration with Chad Fjerstad. Guitarist Mike Schleibaum describes the song as a tribute to survivors and an expression of the struggle to maintain personal peace amidst societal conflict. The song’s hopeful message is a testament to the band’s ability to weave narratives of resilience and endurance into their music.

On Tour: Bringing the Music to Fans

Adding to the anticipation, Darkest Hour has announced a tour commencing in February, with supporting acts I Am, Filth Is Eternal, Mouth For War, and Somnuri. Fans can look forward to experiencing the band’s new music live, with tickets currently on sale. Despite the challenges of being touring artists, Darkest Hour continues to channel their passion for music into unforgettable live performances.