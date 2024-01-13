en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Darkest Hour Set to Release 10th Album ‘Perpetual | Terminal’: A Testament to Survival and Rebirth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Darkest Hour Set to Release 10th Album ‘Perpetual | Terminal’: A Testament to Survival and Rebirth

Renowned metal band Darkest Hour is set to mark their near three-decade-long musical journey with the release of their tenth album, ‘Perpetual | Terminal’, on February 23. The album is a testament to the band’s relentless pursuit of musical innovation, blending death metal, thrash, hardcore punk, and melody. The album’s independent funding, facilitated by the band’s faithful fans on Patreon, further highlights Darkest Hour’s deep-rooted connection with their audience.

Darkest Hour: A Melodic Journey Through Time

With five Top 3 debuts on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart, Darkest Hour’s enduring influence is a testament to their ability to evolve and grow, while remaining true to their signature sound. Despite the band members being in their mid-40s, they continue to share their passion for music, consistently delivering chart-topping successes and maintaining a dedicated global fan base.

‘Perpetual | Terminal’: A Tribute to Survival and Rebirth

The new album, produced by Taylor Larson, who previously collaborated with Darkest Hour on their 2014 self-titled album, explores themes of survival, rebirth, and the fleeting nature of life’s defining moments. ‘Perpetual | Terminal’ resonates with an exploration of the duality of existence, reflecting the struggle and triumph inherent in the human experience.

‘Societal Bile’: A Song of Hope

As a prelude to the album, the band released a music video for their song ‘Societal Bile’, directed in collaboration with Chad Fjerstad. Guitarist Mike Schleibaum describes the song as a tribute to survivors and an expression of the struggle to maintain personal peace amidst societal conflict. The song’s hopeful message is a testament to the band’s ability to weave narratives of resilience and endurance into their music.

On Tour: Bringing the Music to Fans

Adding to the anticipation, Darkest Hour has announced a tour commencing in February, with supporting acts I Am, Filth Is Eternal, Mouth For War, and Somnuri. Fans can look forward to experiencing the band’s new music live, with tickets currently on sale. Despite the challenges of being touring artists, Darkest Hour continues to channel their passion for music into unforgettable live performances.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
'Metallic Rouge' and 'Blue Exorcist' Season Premieres on Crunchyroll
In the vibrant world of Japanese animation, two series are making waves. The first is the much-anticipated cyberpunk anime ‘Metallic Rouge’, produced by the acclaimed Studio Bones. The second is the highly awaited return of the popular series, ‘Blue Exorcist’. Metallic Rouge: A Cyberpunk Odyssey Set in a dystopian future, Metallic Rouge follows the thrilling
'Metallic Rouge' and 'Blue Exorcist' Season Premieres on Crunchyroll
Artist Ylona Garcia Shines at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, Signifies Evolution of Esports Events
13 mins ago
Artist Ylona Garcia Shines at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, Signifies Evolution of Esports Events
Asian Cup 2023 Opens with a Tribute to Palestine and a Cultural Spectacle
14 mins ago
Asian Cup 2023 Opens with a Tribute to Palestine and a Cultural Spectacle
Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend
2 mins ago
Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend
Florence Pugh's Bold Fashion Statement at AFI Awards Luncheon
4 mins ago
Florence Pugh's Bold Fashion Statement at AFI Awards Luncheon
Mega Family's Sankranthi Celebration Relocates, Ram Charan's New Projects, and Tech Updates
8 mins ago
Mega Family's Sankranthi Celebration Relocates, Ram Charan's New Projects, and Tech Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
3 seconds
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
NBA Insiders Scotto and Marks Analyze Trade Deadline Strategies
4 seconds
NBA Insiders Scotto and Marks Analyze Trade Deadline Strategies
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
16 seconds
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
18 seconds
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
Bristol Rovers Eye Redemption in Crucial League One Match Against Barnsley
30 seconds
Bristol Rovers Eye Redemption in Crucial League One Match Against Barnsley
Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge Lead the Charge in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
33 seconds
Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge Lead the Charge in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
33 seconds
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
1 min
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
2 mins
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
12 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
33 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app