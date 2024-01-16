Dark Star Orchestra to Perform Back-to-Back Shows at F.M. Kirby Center

In a move that's set to electrify fans of the Grateful Dead, the acclaimed tribute band, Dark Star Orchestra, has announced two back-to-back performances at the iconic F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. These shows, scheduled for March 15 and 16, 2024, come as a continuation of their wildly successful sold-out concert in 2023. The performances are part of the highly anticipated PNC Celebrity Series.

The Magic of Live Concerts

Dark Star Orchestra is not just a tribute band; they've dedicated over two decades to meticulously recreating the Grateful Dead's live concert experience. From music to energy, every aspect is carefully emulated, providing fans with a nostalgic journey back to the historical shows of the original band.

Tickets: A Hot Commodity

Given the band's reputation for sold-out shows, these tickets are expected to be in high demand. They will be available to the general public from January 19, with a special presale for Kirby Members starting two days earlier, on January 17. Prices start at $34.50, giving fans access to general admission for floor tickets and reserved seating options for the mezzanine and balcony.

More Than a Tribute

The Dark Star Orchestra has carved a unique niche for themselves in the world of music. Apart from recreating the Grateful Dead's setlists, they occasionally craft their own unique sets from the original band's extensive catalog. Their respect for the source material and commitment to authenticity has earned them acclaim in the United States and abroad. This is evident in their history of sold-out shows and appearances at major music festivals.

Moreover, the Dark Star Orchestra hosts the annual 'Dark Star Jubilee' festival and a winter event in Jamaica, 'Jam in the Sand'. Their dedication to keeping the spirit of the Grateful Dead alive has even seen original Grateful Dead members, and the band's soundman, Dan Healy, participate in their shows.