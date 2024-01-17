Dark Horse Comics to Release 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution 1': A Look into the Alliance of Hordak and Skeletor

Dark Horse Comics has set the stage for an epic prequel with the announcement of its new four-issue comic series, 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution 1'. This mysterious journey will delve into the origins of the menacing alliance between two iconic antagonists, Hordak and Skeletor. With Hordak's commanding presence as a general and Skeletor's relentless ambition as an aspiring mage, the narrative promises a thrilling exploration of how they plan to combine the ancient magic of Eternia with advanced Horde technology to fulfill their malevolent ambitions.

Advertisment

Unlikely Alliance

The series offers an uncharted peek into the challenges Hordak and Skeletor must navigate to solidify their alliance. This exploration of character dynamics will breathe new life into iconic figures, providing readers with a deeper understanding of their motivations and strategies. The narrative not only promises to be a thrilling journey into the heart of the characters but also a thought-provoking study of alliances and the lengths ambitious individuals will go to achieve their goals.

Collaboration of Talents

Advertisment

The series is the brainchild of a collaboration of talents. The creative team includes writer Tim Sheridan, Rob David, Ted Biaselli, illustrator Daniel HDR, inker Keith Champagne, colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer AndWorld Design. The first issue's cover art, a visual spectacle in itself, is provided by Dave Wilkins, with an intriguing variant cover by Tyler Boss. Issue 4 will feature a special variant cover by Tim Seeley, colored by Brad Simpson, showcasing a vibrant range of characters from the animated show.

Prequel to the Animated Series

This comic series is a precursor to the much-anticipated animated series produced by Kevin Smith and Mattel Television Studios, set to premiere on Netflix. This revelation adds another layer of excitement for fans of the franchise, as it expands the lore of the iconic universe and provides a new perspective on the characters they love. The first issue of 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution 1' will be released on May 15, 2024, and is currently available for pre-order at local comic shops.