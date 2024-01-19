Dark Horse Comics Set to Release Fourth Volume of 'Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins'

Dark Horse Comics is poised to release the fourth volume of the much-anticipated 'Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins' comic book series in May. The narrative continues to unravel the enigmatic exploits of the group Vox Machina as they delve into the puzzling disappearance of Sir Fince. Their venture leads them into the intimidating depths of a basement, teeming with uncharted perils.

Advertisment

'Vox Machina Origins' Returns to Exandria

Acclaimed writer Jody Houser, known for her adept storytelling, expresses her excitement about revisiting Exandria, the vibrant setting of the adventure. With the characters opting to divide the party, the stakes have been significantly raised, hinting at the heightened dangers that lie in wait.

Critical Role: From a Hobby to a Media Powerhouse

Advertisment

Originating as a casual gathering of notable voice actors, including the likes of Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey, and Liam O'Brien, playing Dungeons & Dragons on camera, Critical Role has evolved. Today, it stands as a swiftly expanding independent media company, boasting an extensive portfolio of products and content. These range from New York Times Best Sellers to captivating animated series like 'The Legend of Vox Machina' on Prime Video.

Dark Horse Comics: A Legacy of Excellence

Founded by Mike Richardson in 1986, Dark Horse Comics has a distinguished history of publishing notable works by esteemed creators and adapting a variety of popular franchises into the comic book form. In 2022, Dark Horse Media, LLC, the parent company of all divisions, integrated with Embracer Group AB, further cementing its reputation in the industry.

With the imminent release of the fourth volume of 'Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins,' fans can anticipate a continuation of their beloved characters' adventures, filled with mystery, danger, and the promise of an engaging narrative.