en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Danny DeVito Joins Animated Adventure ‘Migration’: A Tale of Feathers, Family, and Far-Flung Journeys

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Danny DeVito Joins Animated Adventure ‘Migration’: A Tale of Feathers, Family, and Far-Flung Journeys

The world of animation has been graced with a heartwarming tale of feathered adventures in the form of the Universal/Illumination’s latest offering, ‘Migration’, released in theaters on the Christmas weekend. The film stars a family of ducks, the Mallards, who embark on a perilous yet exciting journey from New England to Jamaica. The story centers around Mack Mallard, voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, a migration-averse patriarch who takes his family on an unexpected detour to New York City during their migration journey.

‘Migration’: A Feathered Odyssey

Joining Nanjiani in the voice cast are Elizabeth Banks as Mack’s wife, Pam Mallard, and Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal lending their voices for the Mallard children, Dax and Gwen, respectively. Adding a dash of comedy to the mix is the character Uncle Dan, portrayed by Danny DeVito, a member of the Mallard family who accompanies them on their migration adventure.

Danny DeVito on Joining ‘Migration’

In an interview, DeVito expressed his delight at joining the cast of ‘Migration’. He shared insights into the dynamics of the Mallard family and how his character, Uncle Dan, fits into the mix. DeVito also opened up about his personal migration preferences, adding an interesting dimension to his character portrayal.

The Journey of ‘Migration’

The film, while light-hearted and entertaining, offers more than just laughs. It presents a narrative of a family’s journey, both literally and figuratively, as they navigate through unexpected hurdles and learn valuable lessons. ‘Migration’ is not just a road trip movie, but a testament to the power of family, courage, and the willingness to expand one’s horizons.

0
Arts & Entertainment Interviews Jamaica
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: A Vibrant Year for Malaysian Literature

By BNN Correspondents

Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record

By Salman Khan

URSO: A Novel Gaming App Revolutionizing Mental Health Care

By Salman Khan

Nashville Embraces Gospel Music Legacy with New Museum

By BNN Correspondents

Neeru Bajwa: A Year of Success, Growth, and Balance in Punjabi Cinema ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Neeru Bajwa: A Year of Success, Growth, and Balance in Punjabi Cinema ...
heart comment 0
Black Clover Chapter 370: A Testament to the Black Bulls’ Anti-Magic Prowess and Solidarity

By BNN Correspondents

Black Clover Chapter 370: A Testament to the Black Bulls' Anti-Magic Prowess and Solidarity
Decolonizing History: Berlin Exhibition Sheds New Light on Colonial Artifacts

By BNN Correspondents

Decolonizing History: Berlin Exhibition Sheds New Light on Colonial Artifacts
Hogwarts Legacy: The Underutilization of Alohomora and the Quest for a Rewarding Exploration Experience

By BNN Correspondents

Hogwarts Legacy: The Underutilization of Alohomora and the Quest for a Rewarding Exploration Experience
Buckshot Roulette: A Dark Twist on Russian Roulette Gains Popularity

By Salman Khan

Buckshot Roulette: A Dark Twist on Russian Roulette Gains Popularity
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
13 seconds
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
15 seconds
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
19 seconds
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
20 seconds
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
20 seconds
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
24 seconds
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
25 seconds
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
30 seconds
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
42 seconds
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app