Danny DeVito Joins Animated Adventure ‘Migration’: A Tale of Feathers, Family, and Far-Flung Journeys

The world of animation has been graced with a heartwarming tale of feathered adventures in the form of the Universal/Illumination’s latest offering, ‘Migration’, released in theaters on the Christmas weekend. The film stars a family of ducks, the Mallards, who embark on a perilous yet exciting journey from New England to Jamaica. The story centers around Mack Mallard, voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, a migration-averse patriarch who takes his family on an unexpected detour to New York City during their migration journey.

‘Migration’: A Feathered Odyssey

Joining Nanjiani in the voice cast are Elizabeth Banks as Mack’s wife, Pam Mallard, and Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal lending their voices for the Mallard children, Dax and Gwen, respectively. Adding a dash of comedy to the mix is the character Uncle Dan, portrayed by Danny DeVito, a member of the Mallard family who accompanies them on their migration adventure.

Danny DeVito on Joining ‘Migration’

In an interview, DeVito expressed his delight at joining the cast of ‘Migration’. He shared insights into the dynamics of the Mallard family and how his character, Uncle Dan, fits into the mix. DeVito also opened up about his personal migration preferences, adding an interesting dimension to his character portrayal.

The Journey of ‘Migration’

The film, while light-hearted and entertaining, offers more than just laughs. It presents a narrative of a family’s journey, both literally and figuratively, as they navigate through unexpected hurdles and learn valuable lessons. ‘Migration’ is not just a road trip movie, but a testament to the power of family, courage, and the willingness to expand one’s horizons.