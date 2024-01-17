Danny Brown Unveils Stop-Motion Video for 'Y.B.P', Announces North American Tour

Renowned rap artist Danny Brown has unveiled a captivating stop-motion animated video for his song 'Y.B.P'. The video, directed by Edem Wornoo and William Child, features Brown and Bruiser Wolf rapping amidst a gripping narrative of a robbery and a high-octane police chase culminating in a car crash.

The Artistic Mastery in 'Y.B.P'

The visuals in 'Y.B.P' have been lauded by fans for their unique and creative direction. The stop-motion animation offers an innovative appeal that enhances the storytelling aspect of the song. Amid the music industry's conventional video production styles, Brown's stop-motion approach stands out, solidifying his reputation for creative excellence.

Danny Brown's Upcoming Tour and Collaborations

Beyond his recent music video release, Brown has announced a North American tour in support of his new album, 'Quaranta.' The tour, set to kick off in the spring, will consist of 24 shows across various cities. This follows Brown's successful collaboration album with JPEGMAFIA, entitled 'Scaring The Hoes,' which garnered critical acclaim.

'The Danny Brown Show' Podcast

Outside his music career, Brown hosts 'The Danny Brown Show,' a weekly podcast where he chats with other rap artists and occasionally offers advice for budding rappers. The podcast, like his music, has generated a significant amount of buzz and interaction among his audience, further cementing his influence in the rap music landscape.