Revamped 113th Dannevirke A&P Show Promises Exciting Changes Under New Leadership

The 113th Dannevirke A&P Show, orchestrated under the watchful leadership of President Kirsten Wahlberg, promises a substantial revamp for its 2024 edition. With an extended three-day program, the event introduces a series of changes in a bid to enhance public exposure and attract a larger audience.

A Diverse Array of Events

Friday will kickstart the festivities with shearing events, followed by equestrian, pastoral, and home industries events spread across Saturday and Sunday. The shearing competitions, headlined by the popular Speed Shear, will now occupy the coveted Friday night slot, sparking anticipation among participants and spectators alike.

Equestrian Events on a New Stage

In a significant shift, the equestrian segment, comprising show jumping and showing, will now be held in the oval arena and old members' car park. This move is aimed at augmenting visibility and accessibility, thereby nurturing a better attendee experience and encouraging greater participation.

Pastoral and Home Industries Sections: Tradition Meets Innovation

The pastoral section welcomes a new pig competition, seamlessly blending with the traditional sheep and cattle categories. In parallel, the home industries section makes a triumphant return, showcasing a gamut of entries spanning cooking, crafts, and more. Adding to the allure, the photography section resurfaces with a fresh set of categories, promising to add an artistic flair to the event.

Entertainment: A Medley of Attractions

Entertainment at the Dannevirke A&P Show goes beyond the competitions. With the inclusion of Mahons Amusements, a petting zoo, and a plethora of family-friendly activities, the event aspires to cater to all demographics, ensuring a fun-filled experience for attendees of all ages.

With a concerted push towards increasing public exposure, coupled with reduced entry prices and a diverse program, the 113th Dannevirke A&P Show strives to create a compelling blend of tradition and innovation, primed to leave a lasting impression on its audience.