Danish Film 'The Promised Land' Earns Spot on Oscar Shortlist: A Look into Arcel and Mikkelsen's Journey

Denmark's Oscar entry, 'The Promised Land', directed by Nikolaj Arcel and featuring an acclaimed performance by Mads Mikkelsen, is creating a stir in the international film circuit. The film has earned a place on the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, a testament to its stunning cinematography and Mikkelsen's compelling acting prowess.

Behind the Scenes with Arcel and Mikkelsen

As part of Collider's FYC Screening Series, Arcel and Mikkelsen took center stage in a Q&A session. The duo, who share a decade-long friendship, reflected on their experiences of working together, most notably on their Oscar-nominated film 'A Royal Affair'. During the discussion, they delved into the contrasts between filmmaking in Denmark and Hollywood, focusing on budget constraints and the liberty given to directors in Denmark.

Mikkelsen's Acting Craft

Mikkelsen offered a glimpse into his acting process, revealing his involvement from the script to the screen. The award-winning actor spoke about the challenges he embraces in his roles, portraying a level of commitment that has cemented his reputation in the industry.

Future Endeavors and 'The Promised Land'

The conversation also hinted at potential future projects, including a possible collaboration with 'Hannibal' showrunner Bryan Fuller on his feature debut, 'Dust Bunny'. However, the focus of the discussion remained on 'The Promised Land'. The film's Oscar shortlisting and the collaborative dynamic between Arcel and Mikkelsen were the central themes.

As the film heads towards the Oscar race, it carries with it the hopes of a nation and the testament of a successful collaboration between two stalwarts of the Danish film industry. 'The Promised Land' stands as a beacon of Danish cinema's potential on the international stage.