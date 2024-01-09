en English
Arts & Entertainment

Danielle Colby Goes Nude for Burlesque Tour as ‘American Pickers’ Ratings Slip

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Danielle Colby Goes Nude for Burlesque Tour as ‘American Pickers’ Ratings Slip

Reality TV host Danielle Colby, known for her role in ‘American Pickers,’ has made an unanticipated career move by posing entirely nude for a burlesque poster, only covered by pasties and a ruffle jacket. This bold move coincides with her forthcoming burlesque tour, slated to visit various locales in Puerto Rico.

Colby’s Burlesque Poster: A Striking Vision

The poster features Colby in a dramatic pose, adorned with tassels and a fabric headdress boasting red horns. Her skin serves as a canvas for her vivid tattoos, adding a touch of mystique to her character. This surprising career shift arrives amidst a notable drop in viewership for ‘American Pickers.’

American Pickers’ Ratings Plunge

‘American Pickers’ recorded its lowest premiere ratings ever, indicating potential difficulties in retaining its audience. The show’s latest season, which kicked off at the end of December, began with a mere 723,000 viewers. This figure stands in stark contrast to the 943,000 viewers who tuned in for the premiere of the prior season on January 4, 2023.

Linking Colby’s Burlesque Career and American Pickers

Colby has skillfully balanced her TV career with her passion for burlesque, creating a unique blend of mainstream and alternative personas. This duality is evident in her performances, where she channels her experience on American Pickers to breathe life into her burlesque alter-ego. However, the decline in the show’s ratings against her rising burlesque profile presents an intriguing twist in her career trajectory.

Arts & Entertainment United States
