Daniel Radcliffe’s Wealth Soars as Cash Reserves Double

Daniel Radcliffe, world-renowned for his portrayal of Harry Potter, has seen a significant increase in his wealth. Company filings for Gilmore Jacobs, a firm managed by Radcliffe and his parents, reveal that the British actor’s cash reserves have doubled, reaching a staggering £16 million. This financial boom results from a variety of shrewd investments, including a near £3.4 million property portfolio, allowing the firm to rake in around £20,000 per day over the past year.

Radcliffe’s Wealth and Investments

Despite a slight decline in Radcliffe’s overall fortune due to global market instability, his wealth remains considerable. The actor’s total net worth, including assets outside Gilmore Jacobs, dipped from £91.5 million to £89.1 million. However, even accounting for this, his net worth still stands at an impressive £89.7 million.

The firm’s income and profit margins are equally noteworthy. Over the past year, Gilmore Jacobs paid a corporation tax of £456,000, suggesting a profit margin of around £2 million. The firm’s holdings also include investments in property, valued at nearly £3.4 million.

Success Beyond Harry Potter

Radcliffe’s earnings journey began with his first paycheck of £800,000 for the initial Harry Potter film, a sum that grew exponentially, culminating in a £40 million payout for the final two movies in the series. While the Harry Potter franchise was undoubtedly a significant contributor to his wealth, Radcliffe’s financial success is not limited to his role as the boy wizard.

Outside of his Potter earnings, Radcliffe has continued to build upon his acting career with a variety of roles. He starred in the 1981 Broadway revival of ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ and took on a leading role in the film ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’. Speculation has also been rife about Radcliffe potentially stepping into Hugh Jackman’s shoes as Wolverine in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe X-Men movie, a rumor fueled by Radcliffe’s recent physical transformation.