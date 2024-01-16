Daniel Radcliffe Clarifies Marital Status Amid Emmy Nomination for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Daniel Radcliffe, widely recognized for his role as Harry Potter, found himself in the limelight yet again, this time for his first Emmy nomination. The acclaimed actor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of the comedic musician 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the film 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'. But it wasn't just his nomination that caught the public's attention. Radcliffe's speech during the Emmy Awards ceremony on January 15, 2024, where he referred to his partner Erin Darke's parents as his 'in-laws', ignited speculation about his marital status. However, the actor's representative clarified that Radcliffe is not, in fact, married and the term 'in-laws' was used in the context of his aspiration to impress Darke's parents.

Emmy Nomination and Red Carpet Appearance

Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke graced the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, marking one of their rare public appearances together. The couple, known for their private nature, had recently welcomed their first child together. The nomination for his role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' was Radcliffe's first Emmy nomination, adding another feather to his cap as he continues to diversify his acting career beyond his early success in the Harry Potter franchise.

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

In the satirical biopic, Radcliffe took on the role of Weird Al Yankovic, a portrayal that earned him his first Emmy nod. The movie also bagged two awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Radcliffe attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards with Weird Al Yankovic and co-writer Eric Appel, celebrating the film's success and his personal nomination.

Marital Status Clarified

Speculation about Radcliffe's marital status was sparked when he referred to Erin Darke's parents as his 'in-laws' during his speech at the Emmy Awards ceremony. However, his representative swiftly clarified that the actor is not married. The term 'in-laws' was used by Radcliffe in the context of his hopes to impress Darke's parents, not as an official confirmation of marriage. This clarification comes amid the buzz around Radcliffe's performance and Emmy nomination, as the actor continues to impress audiences with his diverse acting roles.