Arts & Entertainment

Daniel Orubo’s ‘Hanky Panky’: A Beacon of Queer Narratives in Animation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Daniel Orubo’s ‘Hanky Panky’: A Beacon of Queer Narratives in Animation

In a significant stride for Nigerian animation, Daniel Orubo’s debut short film, ‘Hanky Panky,’ has achieved semi-finalist status at the 2023 New York Animation Film Awards. This recognition, a testament to Orubo’s storytelling acumen, has catapulted him and the queer narratives he meticulously crafts into the global spotlight. ‘Hanky Panky,’ a passionate project produced by independentwuruwuru, springs from an authentic conversation and mirrors Orubo’s commitment to representing the nuances of Lagos life.

Unveiling ‘Hanky Panky’

The film centers around a seemingly innocuous phone call between an aunt and her niece. However, beneath the surface bubbles a suspicion that the niece is a lesbian. This storyline, drawn from real-life happenings, throws into stark relief the societal impact of perceiving queerness and the hostility it often engenders. Despite not clinching the award, Daniel’s pride in the quality of his work is palpable. His work, he asserts, is not merely ‘good for a first-timer or good for a Nigerian.’ It is good, period.

Creating a Masterpiece

Orubo’s collaboration with producer and co-director, Opemipo Aikomo, scriptwriter Jessica A, and music director Osarumen Osamuyi was instrumental in bringing this film to life. The quartet focused on capturing the essence of Lagos through meticulous details in the setting and character interactions. Their dedication to precision was balanced with their day jobs, resulting in a production journey that spanned two years.

Storytelling: A Lifelong Passion

Daniel’s fervor for storytelling is not a recent development. His involvement with ‘Zikoko’s Sex Life’ series has had profound effects, including aiding a reader in her self-realization of her sexuality. Looking ahead, Daniel aspires to direct a Nigerian TV series that mirrors the lives of young people in Lagos, reminiscent of the popular show ‘Insecure.’

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

