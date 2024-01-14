Daniel Levy’s ‘Good Grief’: A Dramatic Voyage into the Landscape of Loss

Renowned for co-creating and starring in the Emmy-award winning comedy series, Schitt’s Creek, Daniel Levy has embarked on a new cinematic journey with his feature directorial debut, Good Grief. This drama, now available on Netflix, not only sees Levy behind the camera but also in front, bringing to life a script he penned himself.

A Departure from Comedy

The film marks a departure for Levy from the comedic realm, venturing into the depths of dramatic storytelling. The narrative unfolds in London, tracing the journey of Levy’s character and his two best friends—vividly portrayed by Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel—to Paris. The trip is spurred by the loss of his character’s mother and husband, roles undertaken by Luke Evans. The film is an exploration of the concept of loss and its impacts on a close-knit group of friends in their late 30s.

From Personal Experience to Public Art

Levy reveals that the inspiration behind the film stemmed from his own experience of losing his grandmother during the pandemic. He describes that period as a time of “collective grief.” The film thus becomes a reflection of his own thoughts on adult grief, and the fear and confusion associated with not grieving ‘properly.’

First Release Under Netflix Deal

Good Grief is the first venture released under a deal Levy signed with Netflix. The film has been well-received by subscribers and critics alike, earning a solid 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It serves as a testament to Levy’s ability to transcend comedy and delve into the dramatic sphere, establishing himself independently of his father, Eugene. The film is an emotional exploration of loss, friendship, and the human capacity to heal.