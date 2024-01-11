en English
Arts & Entertainment

Daniel Kaluuya Reveals Why He Declines Certain Fashion Campaigns and Discusses Directorial Debut

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Daniel Kaluuya Reveals Why He Declines Certain Fashion Campaigns and Discusses Directorial Debut

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, renowned for his performances in ‘Get Out’ and ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ has recently articulated his reasons for turning down specific fashion campaign offers. The revelations came during an interview with British GQ, where Kaluuya made it clear that he refuses campaigns that do not align with his values, especially those suggesting teaming him with white actors who, in his opinion, have not accomplished as much as he has.

A Stand Against Misrepresentation

‘I want to make sure I’m representing right,’ Kaluuya told British GQ. He emphasized the importance of not taking money just for the sake of it, underscoring the idea that not all money is good money. This stance is deeply rooted in Kaluuya’s desire to make meaningful contributions to the industry and to ensure that his work and partnerships reflect his personal achievements and principles.

Debuting as a Director

Additionally, Kaluuya discussed his directorial debut, ‘The Kitchen,’ set to be released on Netflix. Drawing inspiration from his upbringing in a Camden Town housing estate, the film explores a dystopian future of London without council housing. The film stars Jedaiah Bannerman and British rapper Kano as residents of a community that resists leaving their home despite external pressures.

Award Buzz and Praises

The film has already generated buzz, with co-star Jedaiah ‘Jedi’ Bannerman being longlisted for a 2023 BIFA Breakthrough award. Praising Bannerman, Kaluuya also mentioned his contributions to the film’s script. The interview, providing an insight into Kaluuya’s career choices and his upcoming ventures, is featured in the February issue of British GQ, which will be available both digitally and on newsstands.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

