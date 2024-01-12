en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dancing with the Stars: Loraine Barry’s Fashion and Skincare Shine in New Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Dancing with the Stars: Loraine Barry’s Fashion and Skincare Shine in New Season

With the return of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, fans are not only captivated by the entrancing performances but also the extravagant fashion on display. At the heart of this sartorial spectacle is Judge Loraine Barry, renowned for her eye-catching fashion sense, who is once again set to dazzle audiences with her bespoke dresses.

A Sustainable Approach to Glamour

Barry’s wardrobe for the show is a testament to her commitment to sustainability. In collaboration with designer Francesca Lazzari, she’s repurposing dresses from past seasons, injecting them with a new lease of life. This endeavour not only showcases a unique blend of fashion innovation and environmental consciousness but also pays homage to the work of her former designer, Sandra, who passed away.

The Creative Process Unveiled

The creation of each dress is a journey in itself, with Barry and Lazzari meticulously searching for unique materials. Barry’s recent trip to Philadelphia, for instance, was marked by a quest for distinctive fabrics and design elements. The result is a collection of outfits that are as unique as they are stunning, each telling its own story.

More Than Just Fashion

Beyond her own ensembles, Barry also has an eye for the dazzling attire of the dancers and celebrities on the show. Standout appearances like Rosanna Davison’s waltz and Blu Hydrangea’s neon pink wig have caught her attention and spiced up the series with an extra dose of glamor.

For Barry, however, the sparkle isn’t limited to the costumes. She champions Irish skincare brands Skin Nerd and Skingredients, attributing her radiant skin to these products along with a healthy regimen of vitamins and water. This commitment to health and beauty extends beyond the glitz and glamor of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, inspiring viewers to embrace a holistic approach to wellness.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ airs on RTÉ One, promising another season filled with glitter, glamor, and dance. With Loraine Barry’s fashion and skincare taking center stage, fans can look forward to a spectacle that delights the senses and sparks the imagination.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

