Dancing On Ice: 16th Series Celebrity Cast at Historic Filming Location

The 16th series of Dancing On Ice has made a grand return to ITV, featuring a star-studded line-up of 12 celebrities who are set to compete on the icy stage. The show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, is filmed at a purpose-built studio at the historic Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire.

A Historic Filming Location

The Bovingdon Airfield, near Hemel Hempstead, is no stranger to major productions. Its resume includes blockbuster hits such as Harry Potter, Bohemian Rhapsody, Lord Of The Rings, and the more recent, The Masked Singer. Since the show’s revival in 2018, following a three-year hiatus, the airfield’s studio has served as the home for Dancing On Ice. The move from the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios to Bovingdon was part of a strategic decision by the production to have greater control over the show’s aesthetics, particularly the ice rink.

Behind the Scenes: Training and Live Performances

Beyond the glamour of the main stage, there’s an off-set training rink where the celebrities perfect their routines. Constructed in 2017, the studio has since welcomed a steady stream of celebrity contestants and professional skaters. Fans of the show can witness the live performances by obtaining tickets through the SRO Audiences site.

Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series

The latest series boasts a diverse cast of notable figures. Boxer Ricky Hatton, singer Hannah Spearritt, athlete Greg Rutherford, and radio presenter Adele Roberts are among the celebrities who will be gracing the ice rink this season. Other contestants include actor Ryan Thomas, Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney, Love Island’s Amber Davies, and Olympian Greg Rutherford. Each of them brings their unique experiences and motivations to the competition.