Arts & Entertainment

Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere

The curtain is soon to rise on the latest season of Dancing On Ice, and the star-studded line-up is battling a whirlwind of emotions. The initial group of six – Claire Sweeney, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, Adele Roberts, Greg Rutherford, Ricky Norwood, and Ricky Hatton – are visibly on edge as they brace themselves for the first live show.

The Journey to Bovingdon Airfield

The celebrities were spotted departing their hotel, a mix of excitement and anxiety etched on their faces, making their way to Bovingdon Airfield – the iconic location where the icy battles of the show will unfold. The series will kick off on ITV, with the first live show starting on Sunday night at 6:30pm, followed by the second group of six strutting their stuff on the ice the following week.

Months of Training Culminate Now

These stars, who have been rigorously training with their professional partners for several months, are all set to showcase their newly-acquired ice dancing skills. Among them, Olympic ski jumper Eddie Edwards confessed that Dancing On Ice is a challenge he’s keen on tackling, while former professional boxer Ricky Hatton is hopeful of keeping his composure on the rink as he did in the boxing ring. At the same time, others like athlete Greg Rutherford are gearing up to perform something completely unprecedented on the show.

Stars Set to Dazzle on Ice

As the moment of truth inches closer, the celebrities’ months of hard work, sweat, and countless rehearsals will be put to the ultimate test. They are about to take to the ice, aiming to wow not just the audience, but also the panel of judges who hold their fate in their hands. The anticipation is palpable, and the stakes higher than ever. Who will glide to victory, and who will slip through the cracks? Only time will tell.

Arts & Entertainment Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

