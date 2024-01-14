en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Dancing on Ice’ Producers Act Amidst Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens’ Feud

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
‘Dancing on Ice’ Producers Act Amidst Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens’ Feud

As the frosty winds of winter usher in a new season of the popular British television series ‘Dancing on Ice’, a chill of a different kind seems to be sweeping across the set. An undercurrent of friction between two former members of the UK pop group S Club 7, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens, has the show’s bosses on high alert. With the potential for on-set conflicts looming, preventative measures are being taken to maintain a harmonious atmosphere during the production.

The Underlying Tension

The exact reason behind the alleged feud remains shrouded in mystery. What is clear, however, is that the discord between Spearritt and Stevens is deep enough to warrant intervention from the show’s management. From the outside looking in, their strained relationship seems to be a stark contrast to the camaraderie they once shared as part of the celebrated pop group.

Proactive Measures

With the series set to unfold over the next two months, the challenge is to ensure that this personal disagreement does not spill over into the professional sphere and affect the smooth running of the show. The producers, therefore, are taking steps to keep Spearritt and Stevens apart as much as possible. Their priority is to safeguard the well-being of all participants and to uphold the integrity of the production.

‘Dancing on Ice’ Amidst the Cold Front

‘Dancing on Ice’ is a famed British television series where celebrities are paired with professional skaters to perform choreographed routines on ice. In this icy arena, where artistry meets athleticism, the last thing the show needs is an off-screen spat casting a shadow over the on-screen spectacle. The hope is that, despite the reported feud, both Spearritt and Stevens can navigate the frosty terrain with grace and professionalism, letting their performances shine without any backstage drama.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Music Meets Esports: SB19's Josh Cullen Performs at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
SB19’s member, Josh Cullen, signaled the start of celebrations at the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, marking the initiation of the event’s second day. The Predator League is a prominent gaming tournament known for its fervent competition, bringing together the crème de la crème of esports teams and players across the Asia Pacific region. Music
Music Meets Esports: SB19's Josh Cullen Performs at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
RAAQUU Introduces Traditional Raku Ceramics in 'Life: Magnified' Exhibition
7 mins ago
RAAQUU Introduces Traditional Raku Ceramics in 'Life: Magnified' Exhibition
TejaSajja to Star in Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Upcoming Mass Drama
7 mins ago
TejaSajja to Star in Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Upcoming Mass Drama
Bollywood's Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya Gear Up for Indian Street Premiere League
2 mins ago
Bollywood's Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya Gear Up for Indian Street Premiere League
The Evolution and Current Trends in Mystery Storytelling
3 mins ago
The Evolution and Current Trends in Mystery Storytelling
Dan Levy Delves into Future and Reflects on Career in Tarot Reading
5 mins ago
Dan Levy Delves into Future and Reflects on Career in Tarot Reading
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: On Track for Record-Breaking Attendance
58 seconds
Australian Open 2024: On Track for Record-Breaking Attendance
A Tale of Triumphs and Losses: Unpacking the 2023 College Football Season
1 min
A Tale of Triumphs and Losses: Unpacking the 2023 College Football Season
FEU-Diliman Triumphs Over NU-Nazareth in UAAP Season 86 Boys' Volleyball
2 mins
FEU-Diliman Triumphs Over NU-Nazareth in UAAP Season 86 Boys' Volleyball
ACSM Forecasts Shift in Fitness Trends for 2023: Wearable Technology in the Spotlight
2 mins
ACSM Forecasts Shift in Fitness Trends for 2023: Wearable Technology in the Spotlight
New Year Resolutions: Why They Fail and How to Make Them Stick
2 mins
New Year Resolutions: Why They Fail and How to Make Them Stick
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
3 mins
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
4 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
6 mins
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
7 mins
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
16 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app