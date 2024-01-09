en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Dancing On Ice’: Miles Nazaire’s Transformation and Holly Willoughby’s Return

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
‘Dancing On Ice’: Miles Nazaire’s Transformation and Holly Willoughby’s Return

As the spotlight narrows on the imminent premiere of the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’, the air is palpably charged with anticipation. Not only for the star-studded line-up of celebrity participants but also for the much-awaited return of TV presenter Holly Willoughby after a three-month hiatus. The coming season promises to be an exhilarating journey as Holly, alongside new co-host Stephen Mulhern, ushers in an array of talent from various walks of life, ready to embrace the challenge of ice dancing.

Miles Nazaire: From Chelsea to Ice

Among the participants, Miles Nazaire, renowned for his role on ‘Made in Chelsea’, is already making headlines. The 28-year-old reality star expresses his sheer enthusiasm for the adventure ahead, particularly for his professional partner Vanessa Bauer. Nazaire lauds Bauer, 27, for helping him shed the ‘French boy who woos women’ persona from the E4 series and reveal a more authentic, lighthearted side of him. This personality transformation, he shares, has been typically reserved for close family members.

Personal Growth Amid Professional Commitments

This revelation of Nazaire’s more genuine self comes on the heels of his recent breakup with girlfriend Amelie Esquenet in October. The couple had made their relationship public in July, with Esquenet even making an appearance on ‘Made in Chelsea Corsica’. However, their demanding schedules, amplified by Nazaire’s commitments to filming a new documentary and his participation in ‘Dancing On Ice’, led to a mutual decision to part ways before their relationship soured.

Anticipation for Holly Willoughby’s Return

Adding to the excitement is the comeback of Holly Willoughby, who is set to reclaim her hosting role on ‘Dancing On Ice’ after a three-month hiatus. This break was a consequence of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her. As the series resumes, Willoughby, alongside Mulhern, is expected to acknowledge her absence and extend her gratitude to her supporters. The duo will be welcoming a diverse cast of celebrities, including former professional boxer Ricky Hatton, singer Hannah Spearritt, athlete Greg Rutherford, and ‘EastEnders’ star Ricky Norwood.

0
Arts & Entertainment Sports United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Daisy Ridley Shines at Film Premiere, Confirms Return to Star Wars
Daisy Ridley, the 31-year-old British actress, renowned for her role in the Star Wars saga, utterly charmed attendees at the premiere of her latest film ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’. The event took place at UGC Les Halles in Paris, a significant hub of French cinematic culture. Known for her consistently sophisticated style, Ridley didn’t
Daisy Ridley Shines at Film Premiere, Confirms Return to Star Wars
John Hannah Steals the Show in Silent Witness Series 27 Premiere
52 mins ago
John Hannah Steals the Show in Silent Witness Series 27 Premiere
MSI Unveils High-Performance Monitors at CES 2024
53 mins ago
MSI Unveils High-Performance Monitors at CES 2024
Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture
24 mins ago
Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture
Mel B Teases Major Spice Girls Announcement, Discusses New Group-Themed Postal Stamps
46 mins ago
Mel B Teases Major Spice Girls Announcement, Discusses New Group-Themed Postal Stamps
Hunter Hayes Mourns the Loss of His Beloved Dog, Cole
47 mins ago
Hunter Hayes Mourns the Loss of His Beloved Dog, Cole
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
50 seconds
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
1 min
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
2 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
3 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
3 mins
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
4 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
5 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
9 mins
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
9 mins
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
13 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app