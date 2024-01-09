‘Dancing On Ice’: Miles Nazaire’s Transformation and Holly Willoughby’s Return

As the spotlight narrows on the imminent premiere of the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’, the air is palpably charged with anticipation. Not only for the star-studded line-up of celebrity participants but also for the much-awaited return of TV presenter Holly Willoughby after a three-month hiatus. The coming season promises to be an exhilarating journey as Holly, alongside new co-host Stephen Mulhern, ushers in an array of talent from various walks of life, ready to embrace the challenge of ice dancing.

Miles Nazaire: From Chelsea to Ice

Among the participants, Miles Nazaire, renowned for his role on ‘Made in Chelsea’, is already making headlines. The 28-year-old reality star expresses his sheer enthusiasm for the adventure ahead, particularly for his professional partner Vanessa Bauer. Nazaire lauds Bauer, 27, for helping him shed the ‘French boy who woos women’ persona from the E4 series and reveal a more authentic, lighthearted side of him. This personality transformation, he shares, has been typically reserved for close family members.

Personal Growth Amid Professional Commitments

This revelation of Nazaire’s more genuine self comes on the heels of his recent breakup with girlfriend Amelie Esquenet in October. The couple had made their relationship public in July, with Esquenet even making an appearance on ‘Made in Chelsea Corsica’. However, their demanding schedules, amplified by Nazaire’s commitments to filming a new documentary and his participation in ‘Dancing On Ice’, led to a mutual decision to part ways before their relationship soured.

Anticipation for Holly Willoughby’s Return

Adding to the excitement is the comeback of Holly Willoughby, who is set to reclaim her hosting role on ‘Dancing On Ice’ after a three-month hiatus. This break was a consequence of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her. As the series resumes, Willoughby, alongside Mulhern, is expected to acknowledge her absence and extend her gratitude to her supporters. The duo will be welcoming a diverse cast of celebrities, including former professional boxer Ricky Hatton, singer Hannah Spearritt, athlete Greg Rutherford, and ‘EastEnders’ star Ricky Norwood.