Dancing for a Cause: Strictly Air Ambulance 2024 Prepares for Takeoff

In the spirit of dance and philanthropy, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) is preparing for its twelfth iteration of Strictly Air Ambulance 2024, a charity event poised to bring rhythm to the cause of saving lives. Sponsored by Birkett Long and Rig Equipment, this anticipated charity dance-off showcases five local community contestants, each with a personal tie to EHAAT, partnering with professional dancers to pirouette for a purpose.

Stepping Up for a Cause

Among the contestants stepping onto the dance floor are Steve Drew, a logistics manager and ex-'blood biker', and Kerrie Barker from a mental health charity. Joining them are Richard Willis, a director at a marketing firm; Laura Bannister, a fitness instructor; and Sarah Ridge, a networking group founder and former Essex FM personality. These individuals, brought together by their personal connections to the air ambulance service, are set to twirl and jive in support of EHAAT, a service that has either directly aided them or their family members in the past.

A Night of Stars and Sequins

The charity event is set to be a star-studded affair with a performance by 'Strictly Come Dancing' sensations Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington. Adding to the glamour, EHAAT celebrity ambassador Lisa Snowdon and ITV presenter David Whiteley will host the night, offering their charm and charisma to the proceedings. The event is scheduled to swirl into action at the Brentwood Centre on March 9, with tickets available for purchase online.

After-Show Party: Dance the Night Away

For attendees eager to keep the rhythm going, an after-show party has been arranged for an additional fee. This offers the opportunity to extend the charitable spirit into the night, creating a memorable evening of dance, camaraderie, and support for a crucial service that touches many lives in the Essex and Herts community.