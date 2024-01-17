Dance Savannah Triumphs at UDA Competition Amidst Transition

In an exhilarating display of artistic prowess and athletic agility, Dance Savannah secured top honors at the acclaimed Orlando Universal Dance Association (UDA) competition, etching their name into the annals of dance sports. Their routines 'Little Misbeehavin'' and 'Misbeehavin'' emerged victorious, testament to the studio's creative ingenuity and the dancers' unwavering dedication.

A Triumph Amidst Transition

The victory holds particular significance as it comes on the heels of a challenging transition. Just a year ago, the dance studio found itself searching for a new home after the sale of the Savannah Mall, their previous base. The relocation did not dampen their spirits, but instead, ignited a fire within the team to strive for excellence on the dance floor.

Innovation in Choreography

Both winning routines showcased a blend of imaginative themes and a versatile mix of dance styles. 'Little Misbeehavin'' is a time-themed performance that harmoniously merges poms, jazz, and hip-hop, resulting in a stunning spectacle. On the other hand, 'Misbeehavin'' incorporated a playful baseball theme, peppered with jazz and hip-hop elements, captivating the audience and judges alike.

Building a Reputation on Creativity

According to Tysheena Jordan-Gordon, the owner of Dance Savannah, the studio's reputation and success are built on the pillars of creativity and the incorporation of diverse routines. Over the years, routines have encapsulated a range of styles, including hip-hop, demonstrating the studio's commitment to broadening its artistic horizon.

Elated and Inspired

Competing on the same stage as their idols from esteemed universities like LSU, Ohio State, and Minnesota, the dancers experienced a sense of elation and accomplishment. This victory has marked a significant milestone in their first year at the new studio on Abercorn. As they revel in their triumph, Dance Savannah is already preparing for their next challenge, a competition scheduled for February 3 at the Savannah Civic Center.