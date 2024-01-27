Dance Luminary Bené Arnold Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Bené Arnold, an influential figure in Utah's dance history and the first Ballet Mistress of Ballet West, passed away at the age of 88. Arnold's impact on Utah's dance community is indisputable, having directed Ballet West during the formative years, educated young dancers, and staged productions for both Ballet West and the Cincinnati Ballet. An embodiment of passion and dedication, Arnold has left behind a legacy that resonates deeply within the dance world.

Arnold's Impact on Ballet West and Beyond

Arnold's journey into the realm of dance began at the San Francisco Ballet School in 1948 where she steadily ascended the ranks to become a soloist. This was merely the prologue to a storied career that saw Arnold becoming the first Ballet Mistress for Ballet West in 1964. Operating under the guidance of the founder, William Christensen, Arnold's influence permeated beyond her initial role. She also served as a rehearsal director and took charge of the Ballet West Academy, leaving a profound impact on the institution.

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation

Arnold extended her educational influence to the University of Utah's Department of Ballet, joining as a faculty member in 1975. Her innovative approach to dance education, her willingness to take risks, and her passion for nurturing talent have been praised by many. Among them are Ballet West's Director of Education and Outreach, Peter Christie, and retired Dance Educator Sharee Lane, who lauded Arnold's significant contributions to the field of dance.

A Life of Recognition and Rewards

Throughout her career, Arnold has been the recipient of numerous accolades that underscore her immense contributions to the dance community and the state of Utah. A citation from the Utah State Senate in 1984, the Governor's Award for the Arts in 1997, and the College of Fine Arts Excellence award in 2001 highlight the recognition Arnold received for her trailblazing work in the world of dance. Upon retirement, she was honored as Distinguished Professor Emerita, a testament to her impactful career.

Known for staging Christensen's works, choreographing for operas in Utah and Arizona, and performing notable roles, Arnold's legacy is one of passion, guidance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Her pioneering influence in shaping and fostering growth in Utah's dance community will continue to inspire generations to come.