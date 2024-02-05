Dance Challenge Propels South African Artist Tyla to Stardom

The rise of Tyla, a South African Afrobeats artist, has taken the music world by storm. The singer's career experienced a transformative shift, thanks to the viral success of a dance challenge associated with her hit song, 'Water.' A new dance style, Bacardi, which many confuse with twerking, was at the heart of this phenomenon.

#TylaWaterChallenge: A Viral Sensation

The #TylaWaterChallenge took the social media platform TikTok by storm. This popular dance challenge, created to promote Tyla's song, resulted in an explosion of views, reaching a staggering 448.6 million. The dance, characterized by its energetic and rhythmic movement, captivated global audiences, leading to widespread recognition of the artist.

The Dance That Changed Everything

A significant turning point for Tyla came about when she posted a video of herself performing the dance during a stage performance. The highlight of this performance was when she poured water on her back, creating a visually striking and unforgettable moment. This video quickly gained traction, going viral and significantly impacting the trajectory of her career.

'Water': A Song That Resonates

The song associated with the dance, 'Water,' also enjoyed significant success. The music video for 'Water' amassed 117 million views in just a few months, capturing the attention of global audiences and even renowned artists, including Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, and Teyana Taylor. The success of 'Water' and the dance challenge has solidified Tyla's place in the music industry, marking a new chapter in her career.