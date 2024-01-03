en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dan Walker to Host Classic FM’s Breakfast Show: A New Era of Morning Radio

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:21 am EST
Dan Walker to Host Classic FM’s Breakfast Show: A New Era of Morning Radio

Renowned TV presenter Dan Walker, famed for his hosting roles on Football Focus and BBC Breakfast, is poised to become the fresh voice of Classic FM’s Breakfast show. Walker, at 46, is primed to offer a serene start to listeners’ weekdays with a curated selection of superior classical music. The new role, slated for weekday mornings at 6.30am, marks the onset of Walker’s journey into the realm of radio broadcasting. Walker’s debut on Classic FM is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024. Walker’s anticipated shift to radio does not signal an end to his television career; he will concurrently continue his role as the presenter of 5 News on Channel 5.

A Passionate Transition to Radio

Walker’s enthusiasm about his move to Classic FM is palpable. He publicly expressed his excitement about embarking on this new adventure, underlining his deep-rooted affinity for classical music and his understanding of the breakfast audience’s preferences. His passion for the genre and his commitment to providing listeners with a relaxing start to their day could herald a new era of breakfast radio on Classic FM.

A Warm Welcome from Classic FM

Classic FM’s management has welcomed Walker’s arrival with open arms. Philip Noyce, the Managing Editor at Classic FM, hailed Walker’s addition to the 2024 schedule as an exciting development for the station. Noyce anticipates that Walker’s engagement with listeners and his revitalizing approach to the morning show will create a memorable experience for Classic FM’s audience.

Anticipation Builds for Walker’s Debut

As the date of Walker’s debut on Classic FM approaches, anticipation continues to build among listeners and the station’s management alike. Walker’s experience as a seasoned presenter, coupled with his passion for classical music, positions him as the perfect candidate to reinvent the station’s breakfast program. His commitment to providing a serene start to listeners’ weekdays with a curated selection of classical music is expected to be a game-changer for Classic FM.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

