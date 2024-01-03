Dan Walker Announces New Role as Breakfast Show Presenter for Classic FM

Renowned broadcaster Dan Walker, famed for his tenure on BBC Breakfast, has announced his latest venture with Classic FM, taking over as the breakfast show presenter from Tim Lihoreau, effective next Monday. Walker, who left BBC Breakfast in 2022 after a six-year stint, shared his exhilaration about the new role with his followers on Instagram, recognizing the magnitude of the responsibility he’s about to undertake.

A Fresh Start at Classic FM

Known for his warm demeanor and engaging presentation, Walker’s move to Classic FM is anticipated to bring refreshing changes to the breakfast show. The program intends to offer a serene kick-start to the day with top-notch classical music. Walker’s expressed his ardor for classical music and his thrill to join the Classic FM‘s lineup, indicating a deep-seated resonance with his new role.

Continuing the Journey with Channel 5

Despite the shift to Classic FM, Walker is set to continue co-hosting Channel 5’s nightly news program alongside Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije. The seamless balancing act between two significant roles is a testament to Walker’s professional commitment and versatile talent in broadcasting.

Fans’ Enthusiasm and Walker’s Broadcasting Journey

Following the announcement, fans poured in their congratulations and support, expressing their anticipation to have Walker accompany their morning routines. His transition to Classic FM marks another significant milestone in his illustrious broadcasting career that has seen him working alongside notable co-anchors like Louise Minchin and Sally Nugent.

Walker’s journey in broadcasting began with work experience at Hallam FM before securing a full-time job at Key 103 in 1999. His career trajectory has seen him hosting popular TV shows like Football Focus and BBC Breakfast. The recent move to Classic FM adds another feather to his cap, promising an engaging and rejuvenating program for the listeners.