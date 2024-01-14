en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dan Levy Regrets Declining Role in ‘Barbie’: A Haunting Decision

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:19 am EST
Dan Levy Regrets Declining Role in ‘Barbie’: A Haunting Decision

Actor Dan Levy, famed for his role in ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ has revealed the lingering regret he carries for declining a part in Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated film, ‘Barbie.’ While the actor was proposed to portray one of the Kens in the movie, he was compelled to turn down the opportunity due to his bustling schedule. This decision, he confessed, continues to haunt him.

Levy’s Missed Opportunity

The actor didn’t disclose which Ken character he was offered to play, yet the missed opportunity remains a significant point of reflection for him. ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy’s decision to turn down a role in ‘Barbie’ exposes the often tough choices that actors have to make when juggling multiple commitments.

Reflections of Regret

Levy’s confession unveils the depth of his regret at not being able to collaborate with director Greta Gerwig, whom he holds in high esteem. The actor expressed his admiration for Gerwig and suggested that turning down the chance to be part of the widely anticipated blockbuster still plagues him. This confession sheds light on the taxing decisions actors often have to make, choosing between esteemed projects and personal commitments.

‘Good Grief’ – Levy’s Current Endeavor

Despite the lingering regret, Levy is presently engrossed in ‘Good Grief,’ a Netflix movie which he has written, directed, and stars in. The movie, inspired by valued friendships, symbolizes the actor’s commitment to his craft and his ability to channel personal experiences into his work. The article also notes that other celebrities, including Rob Lowe, Robert Downey Jr., and David Benioff with D.B. Weiss, have shared insights into their careers, offering a glimpse into the personal experiences that shape the world of entertainment.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

