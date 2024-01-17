Dan Levy Recounts Comforting Encounter with Drew Barrymore Before SNL Debut

On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, renowned actor Dan Levy reminisced about a memorable exchange with host Drew Barrymore, which took place before his hosting stint on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2021. Levy revealed that, despite the anticipation surrounding his SNL performance, the sight of Barrymore's familiar face served as a soothing presence, or what he called an 'instant balm'.

Meeting Icons: A Source of Anxiety?

Barrymore, a veteran actress herself, responded by disclosing her own apprehensions about meeting Levy. She debated whether to approach him and grappled with maintaining her composure. The interaction sparked a conversation between the celebrities about the stress that comes with encountering individuals they hold in high esteem.

Levy's Struggles with Social Anxiety

Levy, acclaimed for his role in the hit series Schitt's Creek and as the actor and director of Good Grief, further delved into his battle with social anxiety. He admitted that this condition often compounds the challenges of such interactions. The discussion provided a candid look at the personal struggles faced by celebrities, reminding viewers that even those in the spotlight grapple with common human anxieties.

Barrymore's Personal Revelations

Barrymore also opened up about her personal life during the show, revealing her trepidation about dating following her breakup with Will Kopelman. She discussed her discomfort with dating apps and her efforts to overcome her fears and step back into the dating world, even sharing news of a man she has been seeing for the past three years. Barrymore's determination to face her fears and move forward echoes the sentiments shared by Levy, highlighting the shared human experiences of anxiety and resilience.