Arts & Entertainment

Dan Levy Recounts ‘American Pie’ Impact on His High School Life, Discusses New Film ‘Good Grief’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
Canadian actor and filmmaker Dan Levy recently illuminated the awkward intersection of his personal life and his father’s on-screen presence during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. His father, Eugene Levy, famed for his role in the 1999 sex comedy ‘American Pie’, unwittingly caused a stir in his son’s high school years. A unique mix-up led many of Dan’s peers to believe ‘American Pie’ was a biographical film about his own life, prompting a series of uncomfortable assumptions.

Dan Levy’s High School Years Amid ‘American Pie’ Fame

The misinterpretation of the film’s plot led to an undeniable shift in how Dan was viewed by his peers. The infamous pie scene in the movie, a significant talking point, became a point of contention for the young Levy. The actor humorously expressed his ignorance about pie ingredients and confessed that the premiere of ‘American Pie’ was an event he was advised to avoid in order to disassociate himself from his father’s character. Despite the advice, Dan has watched the film, albeit not with his parents, and admitted to finding it disconcerting to see his father in such a risqué context.

‘Good Grief’: A New Venture for Dan Levy

Aside from sharing his experience with ‘American Pie’, Dan Levy used his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his latest project, ‘Good Grief’. This film marks a striking departure from the comedic roles he is best known for. Serving as the star, writer, and director, ‘Good Grief’ tells a heartfelt tale of a gay man navigating through the pain of losing his husband. In his quest for closure, the protagonist travels to Paris with his two best friends, contributing to an in-depth exploration of loss, friendship, and healing.

Onscreen and Offscreen Relationships

Dan also made mention of his co-star Jason Biggs in the interview. He shared some light-hearted anecdotes about their onscreen and offscreen relationship, subtly hinting at the complexities embedded within the often blurred lines between reality and the film industry.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

