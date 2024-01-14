Dan Levy on Championing Adele’s Early Career and Regretting ‘Barbie’ Movie Miss

In a captivating recount of his career’s defining moments, Dan Levy, best known for his role in the acclaimed TV series ‘Schitt’s Creek’, offered a glimpse into his early days at MTV Canada, his regrettable missed opportunity, and an unforgettable encounter with British superstar Adele during an interview on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’.

Championing Adele’s Talent

Levy recalled how he championed for a then-emerging artist, Adele, to perform on MTV Live, against the initial resistance from his bosses who favored more established acts like Sum41. His conviction about Adele’s unique talent prevailed, and the British singer’s performance on the show solidified her reputation as a powerful presence in the music industry. Levy, reminiscing about this career-defining moment, mentioned an unspoken sense of acknowledgment from Adele when she winked at him during a show in Las Vegas, a gesture he interprets as linked to his early support for her career, though he’s never brought it up with her.

Regret Over Missed Opportunity

Levy also shared his regret over a missed opportunity that continues to haunt him – declining a role in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie due to scheduling conflicts. Despite his best efforts to make it work, he was unable to take on the role, a decision that still troubles him. He expressed his admiration for Gerwig, stating his desire to have been a part of her visionary project.

A Career Defined by Bold Choices

These moments in Levy’s career showcase his bold choices – championing an upcoming artist, making difficult professional decisions, and navigating the complexities of the entertainment industry. His stories underline the importance of conviction, a trait that has clearly defined his successful career.