Arts & Entertainment

Dan Levy: From ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to ‘Good Grief’, a Journey in Comedy and Grief

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Dan Levy: From ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to ‘Good Grief’, a Journey in Comedy and Grief

Emmy Award-winning actor and writer, Dan Levy, known for his role as David Rose in the cult-favorite television series ‘Schitt’s Creek’ recently took part in PEOPLE’s Drawing from Memory challenge. The task at hand? To sketch the iconic Rose family portrait. Levy, with his trademark humor, navigated through misplaced fictional parents, forgotten outfit details, and missing headpieces, all the while keeping the audience entertained with his light-hearted commentary.

The Rose Family Portrait

The Rose family portrait is a memorable part of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, where the Rose family, portrayed by Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, and Dan himself, are seen comically trying to fit the oversized family portrait into a small motel room. This scene, filled with slapstick humor and the unique family dynamic, has etched itself into the viewers’ memory, making Levy’s attempt at recreating it even more entertaining.

‘American Pie’ Misconception

During an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, Levy also addressed a misconception that the ‘American Pie’ movie, which starred his father Eugene Levy, was a biography of his own high school life. He dispelled this by sharing that, unlike the film, his high school life was far less eventful. This clarification added another layer to the audience’s understanding of the actor’s off-screen life.

‘Good Grief’: A Personal Project

Dan Levy’s latest project is the Netflix film ‘Good Grief‘, where he not only acts but also writes and directs. The film explores themes of grief and loss, influenced by his own experiences. These include the death of his grandmother and his dog, as well as his reflections on turning 40 and the societal pressure of having one’s life in order by that milestone. ‘Good Grief’ is currently available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a window into Levy’s personal journey and creative process.

Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

