Dan Levy Delves into Future and Reflects on Career in Tarot Reading

In a recent tarot card reading, Dan Levy, best known for his role as David Rose on ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ delved into his future, reflecting on his career and personal life. The reading, conducted by his friend and tarot reader, Trevor Ballin, predicted an upward trajectory in Levy’s future, with a strong emphasis on love.

A Glimpse into Levy’s Future

During the session, Levy confessed to being a worrier about the present, but not the future. The tarot cards hinted at significant success for Levy, possibly including a special romantic encounter this year. Although known for his acting, Levy also spoke about his entrepreneurial venture, DL Eyewear, which he initiated prior to gaining fame. Despite his notable fashion sense, Levy has decided against venturing into clothing design.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ and Beyond

Levy also took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ The show, co-created with his father, became a cultural phenomenon, particularly during the pandemic. While Levy remains uncertain about the possibility of a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie, he conveyed his openness to the idea. He also touched upon a missed opportunity to play one of the Kens in the 2023 ‘Barbie’ movie due to scheduling conflicts.

Directorial Debut with ‘Good Grief’

‘Good Grief,’ Levy’s directorial debut, is a moving portrayal of loss and friendship. The film draws from the personal grief Levy experienced after losing his grandmother and his dog, as well as the reflections brought about by approaching his 40th birthday. Starring Luke Evans, the film is a testament to the enduring power of friendship. Levy’s tarot reading concluded with the advice to take a break and be open to new experiences, particularly in his love life.