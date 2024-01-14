Damon Herriman: The Reality of Hollywood Success

It’s undeniable that Australian actors have made their mark in Hollywood, with notable names like Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sarah Snook bagging coveted awards. However, Damon Herriman, a veteran actor with deep roots in Australian television, asserts that the journey to international stardom is far from a walk in the park.

Unraveling the Journey

Herriman, who began his acting career in commercials at the tender age of eight and later earned multiple Logie nominations for his role in ‘The Sullivans,’ shares his perspective on the Hollywood grind. The actor emphasizes the crucial role of luck, timing, and a realistic approach to the industry. While crediting trailblazing Australian actors like Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger, Herriman advises newcomers to possess substantial leverage while trying to break into the industry.

The Australian Edge

In a positive development, Herriman points out the rising recognition of Australian series and films in America. This surge can be largely attributed to streaming services that have opened up new avenues for actors from Down Under. Adding to this, he observes a trend where Australian stars are making significant investments in their local arts scene. This move could potentially reduce the dependence on American productions for achieving success.

Home Sweet Home

Despite the allure and opportunities that come with working abroad, Herriman expresses a preference for the relaxed and down-to-earth environment of Australian productions. He explains that these sets lack the hierarchical structure commonly found on international sets, and this egalitarian dynamic is something he cherishes. In essence, while the glitter of Hollywood can be enticing, navigating the path to international fame requires more than just talent. It demands a blend of timing, luck, a solid foundation, and a keen understanding of the industry’s workings.