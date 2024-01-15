en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dame Elisabeth Frink’s Painting to Highlight Lawrence Auctioneers’ Upcoming Sale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Dame Elisabeth Frink’s Painting to Highlight Lawrence Auctioneers’ Upcoming Sale

A rare and captivating watercolour painting by the distinguished Dorset artist, Dame Elisabeth Frink, is poised to take centre stage at an upcoming auction at Lawrence Auctioneers, Crewkerne, Somerset. The painting, a personal gift to a friend on their 50th birthday in 1991, is expected to fetch between 2,000 and 3,000. The artwork features an elegantly rendered horse, embodying the artist’s affinity for animal forms and naturalistic representation.

The Auction’s Rich Tapestry

The auction, which showcases 180 lots spanning works from the 16th century to contemporary art, is rich with a diverse array of pieces. Estimates for these works range from 100 to 10,000. One of the key highlights is a rare oil on aluminium self-portrait by Michael Ayrton from the late 1940s, also expected to fetch between 2,000 and 3,000. Michael Ayrton, an English artist and writer, is known for his explorations in sculpture and painting, often centred around the myth of Daedalus, the labyrinth-maker.

Private Collection and Notable Works

A private collection from Dorset, featuring 33 pictures, will also be offered. The collection comprises works inspired by Canaletto, pieces by Hercules Brabazon Brabazon, Edward Lear, and a painting by Paul Maitland titled ‘Shop Window on Hollywood Road’. Anticipation swirls around a portrait of George Purling, attributed to George Romney, which could sell for 7,000 to 10,000.

Unearthed Gems and First-time Entries

Among other remarkable items is a work by an artist associated with George Smith of Chichester, featuring a kitchen still life with a cat and a sturgeon. An atmospheric landscape of ‘The Banks of Loch Lomond’ by Alfred de Breanski adds to the allure. In a first, ten works on paper by Karl Weschke, with connections to the St Ives school, will be auctioned, consigned by the artist’s family. These works represent a significant contribution to post-war British art, making their presence in the auction a noteworthy event.

With such a wealth of artistic treasures up for grabs, the Winter Fine Art Auction in Crewkerne promises to be an unmissable event for art lovers and collectors alike. Starting on January 16th and spanning across four days, the auction is not just a sale, but a celebration of art’s enduring allure and transformative power.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

