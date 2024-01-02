en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dallas Theaters Usher in the New Year with Diverse Theatrical Offerings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
As the curtain falls on the holiday season, the vibrant Dallas theater scene moves into the new year, promising a diverse array of theatrical productions to captivate audiences throughout January. From murder mysteries to Broadway musicals, the Dallas stages are set to satiate every theatergoer’s taste.

‘Death Express!’ and ‘The Producers’

Opening the theatrical season is ‘Death Express!’ at Pegasus Theatre. This murder mystery, set on a train, centers around the antics of the bumbling detective Harry Hunsacker, promising an engaging blend of suspense and comedy. Meanwhile, Lyric Stage brings to life the comedic musical ‘The Producers’, a tale of a Broadway scheme gone hilariously awry, offering a hefty dose of laughter.

‘Elm Thicket’ and Music Celebrations

For those who seek more poignant narratives, Soul Rep Theatre Company presents ‘Elm Thicket’, a compelling play tackling themes of love, friendship, pandemic, social unrest, and gentrification. Complementing the dramatic offerings of the month are the musical performances at Irving Arts Center, where Ann Hampton Callaway serenades audiences with songs from the ’70s and her own original compositions.

Children’s Theater and Broadway Hits

The younger theater enthusiasts are not left behind either. TheaterWorksUSA presents ‘Dog Man: The Musical’, an on-stage adaptation of the popular children’s book series. AT&T Performing Arts Center hosts ‘Jagged Little Pill’, a musical that brings to life the music of Alanis Morissette, ensuring a complete theatrical experience for all age groups.

‘The 39 Steps’ and More

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas offers a comedic thriller, ‘The 39 Steps’. Set in London in 1935, the play revolves around a man caught in a nationwide manhunt after a supposed spy is found dead. With a cast of just four actors playing over 150 zany characters, the play promises an evening of thrill and humor. From the life story of Tina Turner in ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ at Broadway Dallas to a humorous take on the iconic TV show in ‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’ at Wyly Theatre, and the magic of ‘Disney’s Aladdin’ at the Bass, the Dallas stage is set for a January brimming with theatrical delights.

Arts & Entertainment Holiday United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

