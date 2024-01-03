en English
Arts & Entertainment

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Plans First European Tour under Fabio Luisi

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Plans First European Tour under Fabio Luisi

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO), under the baton of music director Fabio Luisi, is set to embark on a two-week European tour this summer. This expedition marks not only the first international outing under Luisi’s tenure, designated as the Louise W. & Edmund J. Kahn Music Directorship, but also the DSO’s first European visit in over a decade.

DSO’s Strategic European Tour

This tour is viewed as a strategic initiative, intended to introduce the DSO’s performances to new international audiences and to bolster the city of Dallas’s status as a center for music and culture. Kim Noltemy, the DSO’s Ross Perot president and CEO, underscored the significance of international touring for the orchestra’s prestige and for cultural exchange.

The Local Element

However, the article also highlights the local aspect of the DSO, drawing attention to the fact that many of its gifted musicians are residents of the North Texas area, inhabiting neighborhoods like Highland Park, University Park, and Preston Hollow. It features DSO members such as Paula Holmes Fleming, Erin Hannigan, Daphné Volle, and Scott Walzel, shedding light on the personal side of the orchestra’s make-up.

DSO’s Upcoming Performances

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will return to the Coppell Arts Center on Wednesday, January 24. Additionally, the orchestra is gearing up for the performances of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall in 2024. The performances are scheduled to take place from May 3-5 & May 17-19, 2024, in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

